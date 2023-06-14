Jeff Bezos & Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Take Their Hot Vacation to Portofino

MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are continuing to enjoy their pre-wedding honeymoon!

The newly engaged couple has been on a nonstop vacation around Europe since early May, traveling around on Bezos’ $500-million superyacht.

They first sailed into France and Spain on the ship, which includes several decks, a pool, three towering masts, and a supporting helipad, according to Boat International.

Tuesday, the lovebirds were seen on a leisurely stroll in Portofino, Italy. Bezos and Sanchez held hands as they walked around the popular Italian riviera resort town.

They kept it casual for their visit. Lauren wore a black-and-white sports bra-and-legging set, while Jeff wore a gray T-shirt and pants.

The couple was joined by Lauren’s kids, Nikko, Evan and Ella.

Bezos and Sanchez’s went public with their romance in January 2019 shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage.