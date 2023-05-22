Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Engaged! (Report)

Getty Images

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, 59, and former “Extra” correspondent Lauren Sanchez, 53, are reportedly getting married!

No word on when or where he popped the question, but a source tells People the couple is engaged.

Recently, they headed to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, where they enjoyed time on his $500-million yacht. People magazine reports the bow of the ship even has a mermaid sculpture in Lauren’s likeness!

The engagement news comes after Lauren was spotted rocking a heart-shaped diamond ring on that finger.

Earlier this year, Sanchez opened up about Bezos in her first solo interview about their relationship.

She told WSJ. magazine contributor Derek Blasberg, “On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids.”

She described the family dynamic, saying, “We are the Brady Bunch!”

Lauren and Jeff have been able to blend their families. She shared, “My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son’s father, Tony [Gonzalez]. I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have… That took about five years, but we always communicated. I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. But you do need to be able to communicate. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, “I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.”

The couple are also working together on philanthropic initiatives. She noted, “It’s the greatest experience I’ve ever had. I’ve always had a career very separate from my partner. I think now that I can work with my partner and be with him all the time… We love to be together and we love to work together. He’s helping me with the book. He’s getting his pilot’s license. We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.”

Of her beau’s decision to give away much of his wealth to charity, Lauren pointed out, “Jeff has always told me, since I’ve known him, that he’s going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy. Not surprising to me at all. He just never felt the need to have to say it."

“Extra’s” Mark Wright also sat down with Lauren a few years ago to talk about her production company Black Ops Aviation, which shoots aerials for film and television via helicopter. Watch!

Jeff and Lauren were first linked in 2019, following his divorce from first wife Mackenzie. After their marriage of nearly 24 years ended, she walked away without bout $37 billion.