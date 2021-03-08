Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Remarries — Who’s the Lucky Guy?

A year after their divorce was finalized, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has remarried!

Scott tied the knot with science teacher Dan Jewett, who worked at Lakeside School, which her kids attended.

Over the weekend, Jewett broke the news of their marriage in a Giving Pledge statement. He wrote, “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.”

Along with announcing his plan to give back like his new wife, he said, “It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning.”

According to Forbes, Scott is worth $53 billion.

As part of her divorce settlement, MacKenzie gave up much of her Amazon stock. In 2019, she revealed, “Happy to be giving him all of my interests in ‘The Washington Post’ and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”