Jeff Bezos’ Ex MacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce from Dan Jewett

Getty

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is pulling the plug on her marriage with science teacher Dan Jewett.

A year after they wed, Scott filed for divorce in Washington, the New York Times reports.

Scott, who is worth over $30 billion, most likely has a prenup in place to protect her assets.

They also do not have any children, which will make the divorce less complicated.

Scott appears to be done with the marriage since she removed every mention of Jewett from her Amazon author page, as well as her Giving Pledge page.

Last year, the couple announced their marriage.

Jewett wrote in a statement on their Giving Pledge page, “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.”

Along with announcing his plan to give back like his new wife, he said, “It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning.”

Jewett worked at Lakeside School, which Scott's kids attended.

MacKenzie called it quits with Bezos in 2019.