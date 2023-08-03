Cardi B Won’t Face Charges in Mic-Throwing Incident

Splash News

No charges will be filed against Cardi B for throwing her microphone into the crowd at her Las Vegas concert last weekend.

In a statement to “Extra,” the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said, “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

At Cardi’s show at Drai’s Beachclub on July 29, the singer threw her mic at a concertgoer after someone in the crowd tossed a drink at her. It is unclear whether the person who threw the drink was the same person struck by the mic. The alleged victim filed a battery report Monday.

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” Las Vegas police told “Extra” this week.

The person who apparently threw her drink at the rapper, a woman, was escorted out, and Cardi later shared clear footage of the incident. She went on with her performance despite the disruption.