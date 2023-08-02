GabbyWindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey is once more opening up about her love life — this time revealing to her fans that she’s dating a woman.

Windey, who co-headlined Season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” came out on “The View” Wednesday.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” Gabby told the hosts. “I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

Gabby, who also was a contestant on Season 26 of “The Bachelor,” joked that she didn’t guess this would happen after host Sunny Hostin said this news was “a twist.”

“I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it. I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it.”

She went on, “So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like, ‘What is it? Where is it coming from?’ But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

And it does seem like Gabby has figured it out. When host Joy Behar tried to clarify Gabby’s sexuality, asking, “So is it girls now? That’s it, girls?”

Windey replied, “I think so. I think it’s just like, my girl. She’s the best.”