Instagram

Grab the vino and some glasses — the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast is back!

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile have taken over as hosts of the podcast that connects fans to all things Bachelor Nation. The couple recently spoke with “Extra” about co-hosting while planning their upcoming wedding festivities.

“We’re thrilled to be working together,” Joe told “Extra.” “We’ve worked together in the past, so to do especially as newlyweds just makes it that much more special.”

Serena echoed her husband’s sentiments. “We both love podcasting. And luckily, we love podcasting together as co-hosts. So, it’s been really exciting to get to recap the show that we fell in love on.”

Joe added that being fans of “The Bachelor” franchise makes podcasting about it that much more fun. “We watch the show regularly, so to be able to talk about it and have other people listen to our thoughts, it’s a great feeling.”

In the new episodes, streaming now on iHeart Podcast Network, Joe and Serena go behind the cameras of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” and “The Golden Bachelor” with current and former cast members.

So, did the couple have any hesitations about working and living together?

“We definitely had conversations about working together and taking on this job together. And we were excited about it,” Serena said. “We didn’t really have any nerves. We feel like we work well together, and it’s been great so far.”

In addition to working on their iHeart podcast, Joe and Serena are in the midst of planning a big wedding ceremony after first exchanging vows last October at City Hall in New York.

“We’re getting married in Charleston, South Carolina, in the fall. We wanted a fun destination wedding. My family and friends are based predominantly in Toronto, Joe’s in Chicago, so we figured, let’s just have everyone travel and make it a weekend getaway,” explained Serena.

She continued, “We have no major ties to Charleston, but we’re excited to kind of create memories there and have it become a special place to us with our wedding. It’s also just super beautiful and we fell in love with our venue the minute we saw it. We’re obviously already married, but getting to do the white dress and walk down the aisle and all of those things and just celebrate our relationship with the most important people to us is going to be really special and we are very excited.”

ABC Television

As for whether they think current Bachelorette Charity Lawson will follow in their footsteps with a trip down the aisle, Joe said, “I think she will. She’s incredibly charming and she’s confident. Watching her, I really trust the decisions she’s making, so I personally feel like she’s going to find her person.”

Serena added that while there’s already a front-runner, there is always room for surprises.