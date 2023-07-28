Sinéad O’Connor: Coroner Releases Statement on Autopsy and Inquest

Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor was found dead on Wednesday, and now a London coroner’s office has released a statement on her death.

The Inner South District of Greater London posted on their website that they were informed of her death on July 26, 2023, stating, “No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks.”

The post continued, “The decision whether an inquest will be needed, will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family. If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.”

The news comes after London’s Metropolitan Police, shared that authorities responded to “reports of an unresponsive woman” at a southeast London home.

At the residence, they found a 56-year-old woman who was “pronounced dead at the scene.”

Her death was not deemed suspicious, and it was noted at the time that a file was being prepared for the coroner.

After news broke of O’Connor’s death, her family confirmed in a statement to RTE, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”