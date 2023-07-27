Getty Images

Sinéad O'Connor passed away on Wednesday, and now police have released new details about her death.

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, authorities responded to “reports of an unresponsive woman” at a southeast London home.

At the residence they found a 56-year-old woman who was “pronounced dead at the scene.”

Her death was not deemed suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

After news broke of O’Connor’s death, her family confirmed in a statement to RTE, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The news comes less than two years after her son Shane O'Connor took his own life at just 17.

According to DailyMail.com, O’Connor shared a painful message about her son’s death last month, tweeting, “Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

She is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.