Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, tragically died this week, and now a past interview has resurfaced where she talked about death.

The singer shared with People magazine in 2021 that she had advised her children on what to do if she ever passed away, urging them to protect themselves financially.

O’Connor is survived by children Jake, 36, Roisin, 27, and Yeshua, 15. Her son Shane, 17, died by suicide in 2022.

Sinéad told People, “See, when the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive,” she explained. “Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it’s kind of gross what record companies do.”

The star continued, “That’s why I’ve always instructed my children since they were very small, ‘If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.’”

Not only does she leave behind her albums like “The Lion and the Cobra” (1987) and “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got,” the 1990 hit fueled by the phenomenal success of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” but she had new music in the works too.

On July 8, Sinéad posted on Twitter, “Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack“

O’Connor followed up the next day to let fans know the account they were following was really hers. She shared a video to give fans a look at her “nice new flat,” and panned to a black Martin Johnny Cash guitar, teasing “that I am going to write some tunes on.”

Kathryn Ferguson, the Irish director behind the 2022 documentary “Nothing Compares,” confirmed that Sinéad had a new album that was almost completed.