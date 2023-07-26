Sinéad O’Connor Remembered: Melissa Etheridge and Other Stars Pay Tribute

Sinéad O’Connor sadly passed away on Wednesday at just 56, and now the stars are paying tribute.

Melissa Etheridge tweeted, “This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead #RIPSinead”

Rosie O’Donnell, referencing Sinéad’s son Shane’s 2022 suicide, wrote, “just heartbroken 💔- rip u brave warrior woman - soar with ur son - #sineadoconner”

Patton Oswald posted an image of O’Connor ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II in 1992 during a performance on “Saturday Night Live.” The action caused a backlash at the time, and Oswald wrote, “Burned her career and life to the ground with one of the most Christian, punk, AND moral actions all in the same, blazing moment. Nothing compares. #RIPSinead”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan referenced the torn photo too, writing on Twitter, “Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I’m not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without. And for that I will always admire and respect her. And never forget that she was cancelled for an act of simple resistance. Her crime? Tearing up a photo.”

Jamie Lee Curtis praised Sinéad for being an agent of change, writing on Instagram, “I once heard Sìnead sing acappella in an empty chapel in Ireland. It was under construction at the private home of our host. It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard in my life. We then went together to see Eminem at a festival. I loved her. Her music. Her life. She was a victim of child abuse and a huge change agent for unfair and unjust draconian laws that she helped change in Ireland. She was a warrior. She was a rebel. She ripped up a photograph that was on her mother's wall because of the hypocrisy of the abusive life she was raised in under the banner of the church. This is so sad. Watch the NOTHING COMPARES documentary. Brilliant. Heartbreaking. Rest well. Rest in power. Rest in peace.”

The band Garbage wrote on Instagram, "I’m heartbroken. This disgusting world broke her and kept on breaking her. Godspeed dear fragile dove. Thank you for all the beauty and all the wise teachings you offered up to us. I wish you nothing but peace and I will love you for all of time. 🖤"

Ice T tweeted, "Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽"

Toni Collette shared a sweet story about O’Connor on Instagram, writing, “I adored this woman from afar as a teenager. I will always admire her. I was lucky enough to hang out with her a few times in my twenties. On one occasion we all sang in the hills of Wicklow in Eire. I sang a Jane Siberry song and Sinead then asked/encouraged me to sing one of my own. Can you imagine the terror? The intimidation? The thrill?! She was so talented, so generous, humble, resilient, courageous and true. What a voice. What a force. My heart breaks. Rest in real peace Sinead. 🙏🏻🤍✨”