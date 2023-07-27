Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, was found dead Wednesday at a London home, and now there is new information about her final days and haunting last tweets.

Just weeks ago, O’Connor opened up to fans on Twitter, revealing she was living in London and even teased new music and a tour, but the optimistic posts were followed by ones of heartbreak as she grieved her son, who died in 2022.

On July 8, Sinéad posted, “Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack”

O’Connor followed up the next day to let fans know the account they were following was really hers.

She shared a video to give fans a look at her “nice new flat,” and panned to a black Martin Johnny Cash guitar, teasing “that I am going to write some tunes on.”

About a week later, the singer shared her excitement over seeing Rudolf Nureyev’s “Don Quixote,” which was screening in London. “SO fuggin excited,” she wrote, adding, “I mean, just, OM effin’ G !!!”

A few days later, however, O’Connor wrote about feeling like an “undead night creature,” following her 17-year-old son Shane’s suicide in January 2022.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022.

Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023 @786OmShahid

She shared, “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

It was not her first concerning tweet about her son. Shortly after his suicide, Sinéad had tweeted, “There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me.”

After that message, she was hospitalized and put under suicide watch.

Police have not released Sinéad’s cause of death, but they did confirm that she was found at a London residence and “pronounced dead at the scene.”

Her death was not deemed suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The star’s family confirmed in a statement to RTE, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."