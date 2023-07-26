Instagram

Hulk Hogan is getting married again!

The wrestler, 69, confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing he is engaged to his 45-year-old girlfriend Sky Daily.

Hogan told the site that he was “very nervous” as he popped the question at a Tampa restaurant.

The L.A. Times also reports that Hulk shared the news with friends during a speech at Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova’s wedding over the weekend.

Referencing a now-deleted Instagram video posted by Sky, The Times says Hogan told the crowd, “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother.”

He also shared how they met, revealing he sent drinks over to Daily’s table one night while she was out with Nova.

Hulk thought nothing would come of it, but as he was leaving Nova ran out to his car and banged on the window. When he rolled it down, she told him to give Sky a call, telling him, “She’s a nice girl!”

Now, the happy couple has been dating for more than a year.