Dolph Lundgren, 65, & Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 27, Wed in Greece

Instagram

Dolph Lundgren, 65, and fiancée Emma Krokdal, 27, are married!

The couple confirmed the news to People magazine, revealing they tied the knot in Greece on July 13.

Dolph and Emma shared in a statement, "We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.”

They added, "We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness — in the land of the Gods."

Earlier this month, Dolph hinted the nuptials were around the corner, posting a photo of the couple in Mykonos with the caption, “Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos ❤️.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The “Rocky IV” star popped the question to the Norwegian personal trainer in June 2020.

Lundgren shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing as Emma flashed her engagement ring.

He wrote in the caption, "Something very special happened here in Sweden.”