Nikki & Brie Garcia on Leaving the ‘Bella Twins’ Behind and Turning 40 This Year! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It’s a new era for Nikki and Brie Garcia! 2023 saw the ladies retire from both the WWE and the name by which they were best known: the Bella Twins.

The now “Garcia twins” caught up with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards, where they spoke about their new chapter and turning 40 this year.

“We just felt in our hearts that we weren’t aligned anymore,” said Brie on their decision to leave the Bella Twins and the wrestling world behind. “We turn 40 in November and we’re like, ‘It’s our turn to go back to our roots to be the Garcia twins. We always were, but just no one else knew.”

Nikki echoed her sister’s sentiments.

“For the past two decades, the Bella Twins made incredible history. They were game-changers,” said Nikki, adding they believed it was time for them to leave a mark with “Garcia.”

“We’re about to walk into our 40s, and it was like, this next decade, it’s about time the Garcia twins make history. We’re just in this new era of our life. We’re having this transformation; we’re doing incredible things that are outside of the ring. And what the ring did for us was incredible too, and now we get to do it in another platform.”

Asked what it meant for them to be at the ESPYS, the sisters spoke of the importance of honoring athletes.

“What athletes do day in and day out, not only for their teammates but for people around the world, I love the ESPYS because they finally get celebrated. They get honored. The world gets to see what inspiration they are, their struggles, how they got to where they’re at,” Nikki said.