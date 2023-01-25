Nikki Bella Explains Wearing John Cena Wedding Dress to Marry Artem Chigvintsev

Getty Images

Nikki Bella is explaining her wedding dress choices!

It was previously revealed that one of the four gowns Bella wore at her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev was originally picked out while she was engaged to John Cena.

Nikki spoke with Us Weekly ahead of her special “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” and shared why she had to wear that dress for her August nuptials.

“I had the moment with that dress… when I saw it,” Bella said. “It was all something that I dreamed of.”

“I went back and forth with that decision,” she said. “For me, it [reflects] how I stand as a strong woman, I was like, ‘Wait, why should I not wear what I love? Because of my past?’ It just didn’t make sense to me.”

While her twin sister Brie did not agree with wearing the gown, Nikki said what mattered was what Artem thought.

Bella said he wasn’t bothered by it. “He looks at it as just a material thing,” the reality star said. “He probably wanted me to save money but then didn’t realize I bought a few other dresses after,” she teased.

Chigvintsev added, “I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal for people to react how I reacted… I think [if there’s] an issue with it, they’re bringing some other energy into our happiness.”

The dancer insisted, “Why would we want to even waste time talking about it… It did not bother me at all.”

Nikki and John split in 2018 after a six-year engagement. She went on to date her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Artem. They welcomed a child, Matteo, in 2020, and got engaged the same year.

Bella and Chigvintsev tied the knot in Paris in August 2022.