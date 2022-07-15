Nikki & Brie Bella on Possibly Returning to the WWE Ring and Mom Life

Getty Images

The Bella Twins dominated the WWE ring as Diva champs and made themselves a household name. Now, fans of Nikki and Brie will see their rise to the top in A&E ‘s “Biography: WWE Legends.”

The twins opened up to “Extra” about the special, whether they would return to the ring, mom life, and more.

Sharing how it feels to be seen as legends, Brie said, “Nicole and I, we don’t really wake up and feel like, ‘Whoa, we have legendary vibes,’ but, after watching our doc… we are really proud of ourselves, like, we really kicked some ass in the last decade.”

Nikki added, “Brie and I have always had a hard time, like, praising our accomplishments and celebrating them, and that was one thing as we’ve gotten older we said we need to do more of, and we still have a hard time with it.”

Looking back at their journey and how they got into wrestling, Brie said, “We were Hooters girls, which was our first waitressing job back in 2002… We would show the WWE pay-per-views… Yes, we had this natural athletic ability, we were these soccer elite athletes, but we also loved theater. We love drama. We would dress up as Spice Girls and go lip-sync — we just loved that part of entertaining. So when I saw WWE pay-per-views at Hooters, I was like, ‘Wow, these girls are really physical,’ which I loved and… their characters, they’re telling a story, like… My whole life, I was doing what these people were doing in a ring — wrestling my sister over something, being athletic — but we always loved entertaining so we felt a very instant connection.”

Nikki shared, “For me, it was taking that first bump in the ring… When we take a back bump in the ring, that’s almost the foundation of wrestling… We get really excited about it… I always joke with Brie it was bump at first sight.”

The twins brought female wrestling to the forefront, and recalled when they knew they made it.

Nikki said, “It was when ‘Total Divas’ debuted,” she said, adding, “Our first season was insane and I remember we were getting compared to, like… the ratings of the Kardashians because we were all on the E! network… and that’s when I had a thing with Brie, like, ‘Holy cow, we just made female wrestling mainstream. We just made it pop culture,’ and that was my first ‘we made it!’ feeling.”

Brie recalled, “We were doing a show at the O2 in London and wanted to do some sightseeing… We’re on the London Bridge and these groups of people come up and go, ‘Are you guys the Bella Twins?’… We were like, ‘Oh, my gosh! We got recognized in London. We made it.’”

The big question is whether the sisters will return to the ring.

Nikki said, “We’re more on the retired side, but we still live it. We'll still watch ‘Monday Night Raw’ and I'll be like, ‘Okay, so, like, Becky Lynch did this, Brie, and I think we should go back and do this at WrestleMania.'" Brie interjected, “She does this all the time.” Nikki agreed, saying, “I do this all the time. It never ends. Like, when you’re in, you’re in —you never leave.”

Brie shared, “We will still pitch stuff for the girls to do… The one thing I will say, I feel so blessed in life being a professional wrestler. It’s literally adult playtime, like, there’s so many times — like, especially live events is when wrestlers have the most fun.”

The job they have the most fun with now is being moms. Brie is the mom of Birdie, 5, and Buddy, who turns 2 on August 1, with husband Bryan Danielson, while Nikki has Matteo, who turns 2 on July 31, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki said of parenthood, “Oh, my gosh, it is the best.” Brie gushed, “I do have to say it is the best job in the world, even though I hate saying it’s a job. The gig never ends, but it’s so fulfilling.” Nikki insisted, “Being a mom has changed my life.”

The twins hinted at their sons’ futures, which Nikki saying, “Her son Buddy for sure will be a wrestler!” Brie agreed, adding, “He’s just a natural at it.”

They think Matteo, however, will follow in his dad Artem’s dancing footsteps. Nikki said, “He points his toes a lot. He’s very graceful, and I can see him be a ballroom dancer.”

Circling back to “Biography: WWE Legends,” Nikki shared what’s in store Sunday night when the special airs.

“Brie and I have been open books when it comes to our reality shows, our memoir, our podcast that airs every week, so I feel like people are going to be like, ‘Well, what’s left to see? Is it going to be something new in this documentary?’ And the one thing that the world hasn’t seen yet of us is our journey on how we got to the ring, our fight through that journey of the ring, and how we truly became these women at the forefront of a massive evolution for women at WWE. We were at the forefront of fighting for equality.”

Brie said, “I make jokes like, ‘We’ve been a tag team since the womb,’ but we have! I feel our success has come because I’ve had a woman supporting me.”