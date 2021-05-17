‘Spiritual Twins’: Nikki & Brie Bella Talk Similarities Between Sons Matteo & Buddy

Nikki and Brie Bella were twinning on the red carpet in Maria Luisa for the MTV TV & Movie Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the sisters, who were happy to be dressed up and on the red carpet.

Brie said, “It literally felt like a spa day.” Nikki added, “It felt incredible and it just kind of feels like we’re getting back to normal.”

They gushed over their new baby boys, who were born a day apart. Nikki gave birth to her son Matteo on July 31, and Brie gave birth on August 1 to her son Buddy.

Nikki said, “They’re delicious.” Brie added, “They sleep through the night, which is really important… It’s really crazy, they’re like twins. I will call her and I will be like, ‘Buddy did this,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh my god, Matteo did that, too.’”

Nikki added, “They are spiritual twins. I love being a mom. It’s the best.” Brie said, “She’s strict.” Nikki insisted, “She says strict — I just have a schedule.”

Nikki said her fiancé Artem is a great dad, too: “He’s so sweet and loving and caring and attentive, I just feel so blessed in that department.”

Both say it was hard being pregnant and having a baby during the pandemic. Nikki explained, “Having to push in a mask and see my son for the first time wearing a mask… Artem wants another baby and I’m like, ‘I think I’m good. I don’t know if I want to do that again.’ I didn’t have the best experience.”