Hulk Hogan & Jennifer McDaniel Split

Getty Images

Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, 68, and his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, 48, have called it quits — and he’s already moved on!

On Monday, Hogan announced their split on social media and broke the news that he’s dating a woman named Sky. He tweeted, “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

TMZ Sports reports Hogan filed for divorce in October 2021 after more than 11 years of marriage and it was finalized later that year.

In 2010, Hogan’s close friend and lawyer David R. Houston revealed to Radar that there was prenuptial agreement in place before he married Jennifer.

It was unclear if Hulk and Jennifer are on amicable terms following the split. They hadn’t been spotted publicly for years!

Hogan and his first wife Linda Hogan ended their marriage in 2009 after 26 years. Two years later, they reached a divorce settlement, which gave her assets worth over $30 million. She received more than 70% of their liquid assets, 40% of his various companies, a $3-million property settlement, and she received $7.44 million from their investment accounts, according to The St. Petersburg Times.