WWE Star Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera Expecting First Child

Alex Bliss, 31, and Ryan Cabrera, 40, are having a baby!

The WWE star and the singer announced the news on Instagram.

She shared a series of photos along with the caption, “The best moments in life are the completely unexpected. Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!”

One photo included an ultrasound pic, baby announcement, and onesie that read, “Biggest Oops Ever!”

Another showed the couple holding an ultrasound pic as they hold blown-up balloons in their mouths. Hers reads, “Expected to Pop,” and his reads, “December 2023.”

In a third pic, they toast with wine glasses. While Ryan’s holds a beverage, Alex’s has a piece of paper taped to it: “Do not refill until December.”

Ryan posted his own photos, along with the message, “Is there a word that’s even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that’s how I feel sharing tha news!!!!”

He shared a photo of himself alongside Bliss wearing a “We’re pregnant, but mostly her” shirt.