Getty Images

Blake Lively just broke museum rules — but she had a good reason.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a video of herself as she jumped over the ropes at the “Crown to Couture” exhibit at Kensington Palace to alter the display of her famous 2022 Met Gala dress.

“When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Blake captioned over her Instagram story. “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

In the video, the “Gossip Girl” alum could be seen crouching down as she turned the inside of the center part of the gown to face more outwards.

Lively also posted a photo of a display of the Lorraine Schwartz crown and earrings designed to be worn with the dress.

“This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace,” wrote Blake in the picture.

BlakeLively/Instagram

The Betty Buzz founder, who visited the exhibit with her sisters, also shared how special the experience was.

“I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.

Blake’s dress is one of 200 pieces at the exhibition inside the palace famous for being the former home of Princess Diana and Prince William and Kate Middleton among other royals.

The “Crown to Couture” exhibit, which runs until October 29, traces the relationship between royal fashion and that of celebrity pop culture and how red-carpet looks have been influenced by palace history, dating as far back as the 18th-century Georgian court.