Blake Lively Reveals Red Locks While Filming ‘It Ends with Us’ in NYC

Splash News

Blake Lively is a redhead — temporarily at least!

The actress was spotted filming Monday in New York City with a flaming red ‘do.

Blake’s famous blonde hair was replaced with golden-red locks for her upcoming movie “It Ends with Us,” also starring Justin Baldoni. Her new hair was styled in loose crinkles and featured a few blonde strands.

The “Gossip Girl” alum paired her hair transformation with a pink trucker jacket and a baggy T-shirt for one scene, and with a low-cut halter dress and loafers for another — quite the contrast from her Serena van der Woodsen look! (She was seen carrying a Valentino tote, so perhaps there is a little bit of her former Upper East Side style thrown in.)

This film marks Blake’s return to work since giving birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year. The couple, married since September 2021, has four daughters. They welcomed their first, James, in 2015, with their second, Inez, following less than a year later. Their third, Betty, was born in September 2016.

News broke in January that Blake had been cast as Lily Bloom in the adaptation of “It Ends with Us,” Colleen Hoover’s New York Times best-selling novel. The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star teased her makeover in January in a clip shared via her Instagram Story, in which she was seen with auburn tresses and a bold crimson lip.

Colleen also confirmed the casting in an Instagram video on her own account. “Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively,” the author said in her post. “Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily. And then when I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for ‘It Ends with Us,’ I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character, and the good news is he’s gonna be Ryle.”

Colleen went on to say: “I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen.”

“It Ends with Us,” which was released in 2016 and went on to become the top-selling print book of 2022, is inspired by the author’s own experience of domestic abuse in her family. It follows college graduate Lily amid her complicated relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid after her first love, Atlas Corrigan, reappears in her life.