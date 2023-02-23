Melissa Joan Hart Recalls Teen Fling with Ryan Reynolds

Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Reynolds have history together!

Back in 1996, Hart and Reynolds co-starred in the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” TV movie. Melissa played the titular character Sabrina, and Ryan was her love interest, Seth.

This week, Melissa appeared on the “Hey Dude… The 90s Called!” podcast, and recalled her dating life back then.

Hart recalled watching the Nickelodeon drama “Fifteen,” which starred Ryan and Chris William Martin aka Corky Martin.

"I dated Corky and kind of had a little thing with Ryan," Melissa dished.

"I met Corky... in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School [event], and we started phone dating from Vancouver to Orlando," she said, adding, "And then I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the first ‘Sabrina’ movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it."

This actually isn’t the first time the 46-year-old actress has mentioned her fling with Reynolds.

In 2017 she told Australia’s Studio 10, "We were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy.”

She went on, "He wasn't, like, the Ryan Reynolds everybody knows these days.” Referencing a clip, she added, "You can see, in the clip, the crazy hair. He was sweet — he was very sweet."

Melissa confessed in 2014 that they had a steamy makeout session, even though she was seeing someone else.

While appearing on E!s “Beyond Candid with Giuliana,” she told host Giuliana Rancic that Ryan gave her a Bulova watch on their last day of shooting.

She said, "I chased him down, got in front of his car and just kissed him, and then made out with him all night… Then I had to call my boyfriend the next day and explain it."

The star continued, "He came to New York to visit me. But I think he wanted something more, but I decided I was going to stick with my boyfriend."

She also mentioned Reynolds in her 2013 book “Melissa Explains It All: Tales from My Abnormally Normal Life.”

Hart recalled, "I had a boyfriend at the time. [Ryan] probably would have been a great boyfriend. And I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!"

Melissa went on to marry Mark Wilkerson in 2003. They share three sons: Mason, 17, Braydon, 14, and Tucker, 10.