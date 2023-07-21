Getty Images

It was a life well-lived for Tony Bennett, the iconic crooner who died of Alzheimer’s disease complications early Friday at 96.

Since news of his passing broke, the worlds of movies, television, and music have been paying tribute to the legendary singer.

Read below to see how Bennett’s legacy is being honored.

"So sad to hear of Tony Bennett's passing," wrote Elton John on Instagram. "Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family."

Michael Bublé reflected, "To say he was an important part of who I became is an understatement... Having my hero take me under his wing was one of the greatest moments of my life and my career. How did I get so lucky to kneel at the feet of the master for 2 decades?" He added, "Tony, I’ll never stop learning from you, and I promise you I’ll do my best to keep the music we cherish alive."

Reba McEntire shared, "I had the pleasure of being around @itstonybennett twice in my career, both times at Christmas. He was a gentleman and a music icon and his voice will live on for years to come. Rest in peace, Tony."

Carrie Underwood posted on Instagram, "Rest in peace, Tony. You were the epitome of a gentleman with a God given one-of-a-kind voice. It was truly a great honor of my career and of my life to get to share the stage with you…"

“You will be forever missed, Tony,” Brooke Shields wrote on Twitter. “Your legacy will live on forever, not just for your music, but for your painting and for your heart. I adore you. May you rest easy.”

Katie Couric reflected on her friendship with the 18-time Grammy Award winner, who also received a Grammy Life Achievement Award. “Tony Bennett was a special person in every way. He and I became good friends over the years and I had the privilege of interviewing him on a number of occasions. Of course, his magnificent voice and impeccable phrasing won him many fans, but his warmth, kindness, and compassion won our hearts. I will post a few interviews we did in a bit, but first, a special moment for me: when he sang my favorite song on my last day at the Today show. I’m sending all my love to his wife Susan, sons Dae and Danny, daughters Antonia and Joanna, and longtime publicist, Sylvia. Thank you, Tony, for keeping us all entertained for decades and for all of the joy you brought to the world.”

Carson Daly recalled Bennett’s iconic music career on “Today” Friday morning, saying, "Unlike any musician in American history, did he continue to tap into multiple decades somehow. In 1993, he did a Fred Astaire tribute album. I wasn't at MTV yet, but it ended up in our buzz bin. He had a great relationship with Amy Winehouse. He struggled… He was out of it for 10 years. He had an addiction issue in the '70s, came back in his resurgence in the '80s, and was just amazing. And it was never about Tony Bennett. It was always about the Great American Songbook. He was always trying to point to the Gershwins, to the Cole Porters of the world, trying to give homage toward the great songwriters that came of passing. He did such a great service to new musicians to keep the American musical legacy alive. We celebrate Tony Bennett today. He would have been 97 in two weeks. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. An incredible life, incredible story."

Al Roker also shared his memories of Tony on “Today,” saying, "I remember I got to sit down with him in his apartment off of Central Park South, and it was all about music and about his painting. And he loved to paint. I mean, he really was truly an artist — both vocally and visually. And I think one really did inform the other. Because as such a great painter he was, he was a really terrific, obviously, musical [artist]."

Other luminaries who took time out to memorialize Bennett:

Octavia Spencer: "The definition of a legend and gentleman. Thank you @itstonybennett for sharing your gift and kindness with us all. Sending love to your family, friends and fans around the world,” wrote the Oscar winner on Instagram.

Paul Young: "Ahhh, RIP Tony Bennett, truly one of the greats," he tweeted. "The first album I had was Tony Bennett Sings 10 Rodgers and Hart Songs, from when my record company in 1976 let me do a ‘bank raid' of their vinyl stock and I was a fan from there on in. An incredible singer live, saw him many times."

Dan Rather honored the artist on Twitter: “Many people are called legends. Few embodied the word like Tony Bennett. His voice. His presence. HIs style. He was timely and timeless.”

“May you rest in Peace, Tony Bennett!” tweeted Keith Richards, alongside a photo of himself and Bennett.

Josh Gad: "This one shouldn't sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett,” wrote the actor on Twitter.

Ozzy Osbourne: “Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett’s passing. Rest in Peace,” the musician wrote on Twitter.

Getty Images

George Takei: "The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96," the “Star Trek” alum tweeted. "He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony."

“Everybody loved Tony. Everybody loved Tony,” Alec Baldwin said in a touching Instagram video. “He was a helluva guy. His music meant so much to me. You look at someone like him, it’s hard to say this but it’s true: There will never be someone like him again.” Baldwin went on to share an anecdote about working with Bennett on “Saturday Night Live” — which he called “truly one of the greatest moments of my life.”