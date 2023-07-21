Tony Bennett Dies at 96 After Alzheimer's Battle

Tony Bennett, the crooner of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" who enjoyed success across an incredible eight decades, died early Friday of Alzheimer's disease complications. He was 96.

The pop phenom, once called the world's greatest singer by Frank Sinatra, had battled Alzheimer's since 2016, announcing his journey in 2021. He was said to be happy and centered onstage, so continued to perform and record until his final public performance, at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga, in August of that year.