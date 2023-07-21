Britney Spears & Will.i.am Drop New Song ‘Mind Your Business’

Getty Images

Britney Spears latest collab with Will.i.am is here!

The artists just dropped “Mind Your Business,” which sends a message to paparazzi to back off.

In the song, Britney sings, “Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around / Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound / Paparazzi shot me, I am the economy,” as well as the hook, “Mind your business, bitch.”

Will.i.am’s lyrics support the message, singing, “T-t-t-t-too much looky-looky / I'm so sick of all these looky-loos / Everybody lookin' at me like I was the breakin' news / Police gotta stayin' watchin' every step I take / Every move I make, every breath I take.”

He recently shared the meaning behind the song with “CBS Mornings,” saying, “When you’re in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life. There are lyrics in the song that point to that… There is a thin line, and everyone deserves their version of privacy.”

This marks Spears first song since she released “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John last year, and her second since she was released from her 13-year-conservatorship two years ago.

Will.i.am explained he’s a longtime supporter of the pop star, whom he collaborated with on the 2014 hit “Scream and Shout.”

“I’ve been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years,” Will.i.am said. “Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music, a support as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”

The star added, “Music is therapy for lots of people. Dancing is therapy for lots of people… And when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony, and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you’re going through, and I see that every time I see her dance on her Instagram. I light up because I see how much she loves music. To collaborate with her now and then — when you’re in the studio and you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters — so I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion.”

The music news also comes on the heels of Spears’ book announcement earlier this month.

Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books will release Britney’s memoir “The Woman in Me” on October 24. Pre-order here!

The publisher’s website notes, “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

The tell-all is also described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

The singer hopped on Instagram to let fans know about the tell-all, sharing in a video, “Okay, guys, so I just got finished with my book. It is coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it — and if you don’t, that’s okay, too.”