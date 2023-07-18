Will.i.am Teases New Song with Britney Spears

Getty Images

Will.i.am and Britney Spears have a new collab!

Will.i.am teased the new single on Instagram, writing, “Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!”

He included a video offering a snippet from their previous hit “Scream & Shout” with the lyrics, "You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and Britney Bitch."

Afterward, Britney can be heard saying, “Mind your business, bitch.”

The video hinted the song is coming soon, ending with the message, "will.i.am x BRITNEY TOMORROW.”

Britney’s husband Sam Asghari dropped three surprised emojis in the comments, and friend Paris Hilton called them “#Sliving legends.” Sliving was coined by Paris to mean slaying and living your best life.

The tune will be Britney’s first since she dropped “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John last year.

The music news also comes on the heels of Spears’ book announcement earlier this month.

Simon & Schuster’s imprint Gallery Books will release Britney’s memoir “The Woman in Me” on October 24. Pre-order here!

The publisher’s website notes, “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

The tell-all is also described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

The singer hopped on Instagram to let fans know about the tell-all, sharing in a video, “Okay, guys, so I just got finished with my book. It is coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it — and if you don’t, that’s okay, too.”