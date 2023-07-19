Getty Images

Tiger Woods has just had a major lawsuit against him dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the golfer’s ex-girlfriend Erica Herman dropped her illegal eviction lawsuit against his Jupiter, Florida estate that includes the $54-million mansion he owns. The dismissal papers were filed on June 29.

Herman filed the $30-million lawsuit in October of 2022, claiming Woods tricked her into leaving the home in which they lived together. People reports Herman claims Woods tricked her into going on a fake trip to get her out of the house as the trust “removed her personal belongings.” Only upon her arrival at the airport did she learn that she had been locked out of the home. Herman claims Woods left the airport after directing her to speak to his lawyer. At this time, the home’s trust “informed her she could not return,” according to court papers seen by People.

Herman claimed she and the athlete had an “oral tenancy agreement" that would have permitted her to reside at the house for an additional five years at the time he forced her to leave. She claims she was given a verbal promise in 2017 that she could live at the home for 11 more years.

She and Woods split up in October 2022. The former couple have differing reports as to when they began dating and living together. Herman, who previously worked as a manager at the five-time Masters Tournament champion’s restaurant, the Woods, before and during their relationship, says they became involved in 2015 and that she moved into Woods’ estate in late 2016. Woods maintains he and Herman became a couple in 2017 and started cohabitating in August of that year, according to ESPN.

People reports that Herman’s lawyers argued in her filing that the $30-million amount of the suit was the approximate cost of rent for the beachfront mansion over those five years.