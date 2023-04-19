Tiger Woods Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Getty Images

Tiger Woods is on the road to recovery following another surgery.

A tweet posted on the golfer’s account announced, “Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.” The subtalar joint and talus bone are part of the ankle.

The operation was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in NYC. The tweet confirms the doctor “determined the surgery to be successful.”

In February 2021, Tiger was in a car crash and suffered injuries to his right foot, ankle, and leg.

Sports Illustrated reports that the surgery will likely keep Woods from competing in next month’s PGA Championship, and it is unknown when he will return to the sport.