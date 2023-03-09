Tiger Woods and ex-girlfriend Erica Herman’s split could be playing out in court.

News broke yesterday that the couple had called it quits months ago after five years together.

Their split was revealed in court papers obtained by "Extra."

On Wednesday, Herman filed papers to request nullification of a nondisclosure agreement that she signed when she started dating Tiger in 2017.

She cited the Speak Out Act, which “prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law.”

Separate court docs revealed their bizarre living arrangement, as Herman is also suing Woods for $30 million, claiming that he broke an "oral tenancy agreement." She says the agreement gave her the right to live in his $54 million mega mansion for five more years. Tiger’s side claims she was only allowed to live there while they were dating.

The papers stated, "Plantiff's actual and consequential damages, in terms of the reasonable rental value of the residence, will be determined at the time of the trial, but is likely to be measured in excess of $30,000,000, given the substantial monthly rental value of the residence."

She claimed that she was tricked into packing a suitcase for a short vacation. Once she arrived at the airport, Woods' team "told her she had been locked out of the residence."

The court docs stated, "They then informed her she was not allowed to return to her Residence and, without legal counsel to aid in her in this emotional moment, they utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing."

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with lawyer Mark Geragos about the situation, who called it a “money dance” He predicted, “I think at the end of the day, there probably will be a transaction and it will not, not be anywhere near $30 million, and this thing will go away.”

They reportedly broke up last year, and Herman hasn’t been seen at Woods’ recent golf tournaments. They were last seen together at the U.S. Open in August 2022.

Also last year, Erica was on hand to support Tiger at the Masters in April after his car collision the year before.

She told Golf.com about Tiger’s return to golf, “It’s miraculous. It shouldn’t be happening. I mean, nothing ever surprises me about him. But he’d just worked so hard to be here, that was the one thing I knew: once he got here, he wasn’t going to go home.”

In early 2021, Tiger was involved in a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision, in which he suffered severe leg injuries.

After undergoing surgery, Tiger had to go through “painful” injury rehab.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened. She’s been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything’s going to be OK. He’s a champ and he’s got this. She’s been so compassionate and supportive — all his friends and family have. He couldn’t have asked for more in that regard.”

Before things became romantic, Herman served as a general manager at Woods’ restaurant The Woods Jupiter.