Tiger Woods’ Ex-GF Erica Herman Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment

Tiger Woods’ breakup with Erica Herman is getting even uglier.

Herman filed new court docs, obtained by “Extra,” claiming the golfer sexually harassed her multiple times.

Proving he sexually harassed her would nullify a nondisclosure agreement she signed years ago. He previously denied any sexual misconduct.

In the new papers, she points to her job at Tiger’s Florida restaurant the Woods Jupiter. She was hired in 2014, and they later developed a romantic relationship.

In the docs, it states, “Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman’s boss. On Mr. Woods’s own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”

The papers also outline how Tiger allegedly tricked her in order to boot her out of the house, and her team claims kicking her out was also sexual harassment.

“The scheme involved convincing Ms. Herman to pack for a weekend excursion to the Bahamas… He then drove her to the airport, where a private plane was waiting. But instead of boarding the plane, Mr. Woods told Ms. Herman to talk to his lawyer, and Mr. Woods left. Then, Mr. Woods’s California lawyer, out of the blue, told her that she was not going anywhere, would never see Mr. Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return. She would not even be able to see the children or her pets again.

“While still in the hangar, ‘Ray Donovan with a pen’ proceeded to insult Ms. Herman, advise her she had no legal rights, and try to force her to agree to a non-disclosure and arbitration agreement… she refused to sign.”

The docs later state, “Ms. Herman’s ejection from her home also shows this dispute relates to sexual harassment. When the sexual relationship ended, she was kicked out of her home.

“Mr. Woods does not own the house; it is owned by a trust. Ms. Herman had a tenancy agreement with the trust. That agreement was broken, and Mr. Woods and his agents have taken the position that this happened because of the end of the sexual relationship between Ms. Herman and Mr. Woods. In other words, the landlord made the availability of her housing conditional on her having sexual relationship with a co-tenant. That conduct amounts to sexual harassment under federal and Florida fair housing laws.”

Herman’s team also addressed Tiger labeling her a “jilted ex-girlfriend” in the past, writing, “That peevish response is taken from the classic playbook of powerful men accused of sexual harassment who respond by belittling and insulting their victims.”

Erica previously filed papers to request the nullification of the NDA from 2017.

She cited the Speak Out Act, which “prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law.”

In March, Tiger filed court docs denying any sexual wrongdoing, insisting, “Ms. Herman is a not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute.”

The papers continued, “Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding.”