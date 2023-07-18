Tupac Shakur: Police Search Home as Part of Ongoing Homicide Investigation

Getty Images

Tupac Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996, and his murder remains unsolved.

Now, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms to “Extra” that a search warrant was served on Monday in connection with the case.

The police said in a statement, “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

DailyMail.com adds that the home was near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, a location around 15 miles from where the rapper was shot.

The crime occurred September 7, 1996. Tupac, 25, had just left a Mike Tyson boxing match at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. He was sitting in a black BMW with Suge Knight, of Death Row Records, when they were attacked by someone in a white Cadillac.

Tupac was shot four times and spent six days in a hospital before he died.

While his killer has never been found, a 2017 documentary called “Snapped: Notorious” claimed that Tupac indicated he knew the shooter’s identity while on his deathbed.

Shakur is a legend in the music world. ABC News reports he sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

In April, Snoop Dogg stepped out for the premiere of “Dear Mama,” the five-part docuseries that explored the powerful bond between Tupac and his mother, the late Afeni Shakur.