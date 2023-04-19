Snoop Dogg Says Tupac Would Be ‘Changing the World’ Today (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Snoop Dogg stepped out for the premiere of “Dear Mama,” the new five-part docuseries that explores the powerful bond between the late Tupac Shakur and his mother, the late Afeni Shakur.

“Extra” spoke with Snoop about why he wanted to be a part of the doc. He said, “Well, because it's involving his mother and his story… His mother was a strong woman. I had a chance to get a relationship with her and to know her, to meet her, to have her be a part of my life, so I'm anxious to see what the story is about, and that relationship is so crucial to the world we live in right now with mother and son.”

Snoop shared how Afeni was an inspiration to him over the years. He commented, “She was always a special woman, a strong woman, a strong Black woman. She led by example, so just having intimate conversation with her about, you know, what I was doing with my life and how I was trying to better myself and just giving me input on that I was doing the right thing and to continue to do what I was doing, so she was always strong and spiritual and inspirational to me.”

He reflected on what Tupac would be doing today to help change the world. He remarked, “Football leagues, philanthropy work, you know, changing the world, being a politician, being effective, being positive… I think that he would be doing the exact same things I'm doing, times two, because he was way ahead of the game before me, so I'm just doing some of the things that I think that he would be proud of.”

Snoop also dished on what we can expect from his own upcoming biopic, saying his sons won’t play him. He pointed out, “We're gonna get some actors to play they part, you know what I'm saying? We're gonna really go for the big swing on this one, you know? My life story… ain't complete because it's still happening, but at the same time, I feel like people need to know, you know, my humble beginnings, who I learned it from, who I got it from, and how I became who I am.”