Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, saying he was looking forward to “G.I Jane 2.”

Dogg posted the video of the smackdown with some comedic voice-over. When asked if he thought it was staged when he posted it, Snoop said, “Sort of... I never know, still don’t know.”

Over the weekend, Snoop celebrated the Oscars at Guy Oseary’s star-studded party.

He dished, “So many celebrities there. I met so many people that I dreamed of meeting… actors and actresses, and took pictures with people. It was a fun night… I got a chance to just be a fan.”

Snoop said he mingled with Katie Holmes and Robert De Niro, commenting, “I seen them in movies before and I was able to, like, actually tell them how much I appreciate their art and how great of actors and actresses they were. To be able to take a picture with them, I mean, cool to be the fan sometimes instead of being a star.”

It was reported that Chris Rock was also at Guy’s party, but it’s unclear if Snoop and Chris interacted.

As for the competition on “American Song Contest,” Snoop said he was impressed with Chloe Fredericks, who performed “Can’t Make You Love Me.” He described her performance in one word: “Hot.”