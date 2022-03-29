Jada Pinkett Smith Posts ‘Healing’ Message After Oscars Drama

Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith wants a “season of healing” in the wake of husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.

Now, Jada has taken to Instagram to post the cryptic message, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Smith has taken a first step in healing the situation himself, apologizing to Chris.

On Monday, Smith issued a lengthy apology on Instagram, calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.” He wrote, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive… Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” Will continued. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Chris was presenting Best Documentary when he poked fun at Jada, saying he was looking forward to “G.I. Jane 2.”

Pinkett Smith immediately did not look pleased, and Will walked straight onstage and smacked Chris with his open hand.

As Smith walked back to his seat, a clearly shaken Rock said, “Oh, wow — Will Smith just smacked the s—t out of me.”

Rock insisted, “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,” and Will twice yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.”

Rock told him, “I’m going to.”

Reportedly unbeknownst to Chris, Jada suffers from alopecia.

She previously wrote on Instagram “Now at this point, I can only laugh. As y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia. Just all of a sudden, one day… it just showed up like that. Now, this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So, I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions … Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends… period.”

Meanwhile, the Academy condemned Smith’s behavior, announcing it was going to investigate actions it might take in response.

The Academy said in a statement, "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law."

As listed in the Academy's Standard of Conduct, unacceptable conduct includes "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome."