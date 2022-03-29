Raven-Symoné’s Hilarious Reaction to Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscar Incident

Getty Images

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party, Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday shared their two cents on the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock moment at the 2022 Academy Awards!

On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, saying he was looking forward to “G.I Jane 2.”

When asked to weigh in, Raven-Symoné told “Extra’s” Katie Krause with a laugh, “‘[Ali]’ was a great movie.”

Raven-Symoné was referencing the 2001 film in which Smith played famed boxer Muhammad Ali.

In happier news, Raven-Symoné and Miranda are about to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary!

As for what she loves about their relationship, Raven-Symoné said, “I love the fact that we can cry in front of each other and it’s not super awkward like you do when you’re dating. You don’t want somebody to, like, see your vulnerable side, but we do now.”

Miranda added, “I would say… growing together, learning, kind of navigating, you know, life, which is hard sometimes and complicated most times. Having a party to do it with is awesome.”

As for their “amazing” date night, Raven-Symoné noted, “That’s one of the things we talked about in the car. We’re like, ‘Oh, my God, are we in the car going somewhere right now? Are we dressed up?’”

Miranda also praised Elton John and his husband David Furnish for hosting the show and raising millions for AIDS. She said, “I have always been such a huge Elton John fan, and just to see that he’s using his power and position for good… it’s inspiring.”