Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige & Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Press Conference

Getty Images

Before they hit the stage for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show in Los Angeles, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige dished on what to expect in a press conference hosted by Nate Burleson and MJ Acosta-Ruiz.

When asked how they prep for one of the biggest performances of their careers, Mary said, “Rest, train, stay quiet, stay out of trouble.”

Without saying exactly what, Dre joked, “We know what Snoop does.”

Snoop quipped, “Yes, I hired a professional trainer. My cardio is definitely on point.”

As for how their rehearsal went, Dre answered, “The rehearsal was, you know, surprisingly fantastic.” He added, “It let us know, ‘Okay, we’re on to something special.”

Dre praised Mary, saying, “I had the chance to sit back and watch her set and it gave me goosebumps.”

Will there be any surprises during the halftime show? Dre didn’t reveal too much, but said, “Yes, but I’m not talking about it.”

Seemingly referencing the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, which ended in a wardrobe malfunction, Snoop clarified, “There will not be any wardrobe malfunctions.”

Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show will be headlined by hip-hop heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop, Mary, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. Dre stressed, “This should’ve happened a long time ago. Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us any more in the future.

“I’m not trying to be egotistical or anything like that, but who else could do this show here in L.A.? Who else could perform the halftime show other than these amazing artists that we put together for this thing?” Dre pointed out. “And not only that, I’ve been manifesting the Rams since the beginning of the season. I’m just thinking about it every day, I’m meditating on it, I’m like, ‘OK, it’ll be perfect if we’re in the Super Bowl performing at halftime and the Rams are in the game as well.”

The game will be held at the newly built SoFi Stadium. Snoop elaborated, “Knowing that the stadium was built and the Super Bowl is going to be here and that we have an opportunity to perform onstage, it’s just a blessing because the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world, and hip-hop is the biggest form of music in the world.

He added, “For us to have the opportunity to bring the two worlds together — we got the queen of R&B, we got the king of hip-hop, we got all of his proteges in the place — this is what it’s about. This is what hip-hop and what the NFL is supposed to be about; representing change and moving forward.”

Dre hyped up the highly anticipated show, saying, “We want to make sure that everybody knows this is the best halftime show ever. I know we’re going to kill this sh-t.”