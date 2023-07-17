Five Things to Know About Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Getty Images

Lionel Messi walked out to massive cheers at Inter Miami’s unveiling ceremony Sunday night, but it was his wife Antonela who stole the show.

Social media was clearly captivated by the Argentinean bombshell as she joined Messi on stage along with their sons Thiago, Matteo and Ciro at the DRV PNK Stadium celebrating Messi’s move to the Miami Major League Soccer team.

So just who exactly is the new first lady of soccer? Here are five things to know!

The couple has quite a history. They first met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. While Messi left to train in soccer, tragedy brought them together again when Roccuzzo’s best friend was killed in a car accident in 2005. Upon hearing the news, the soccer legend returned to Argentina to comfort Roccuzzo, the reunion ultimately leading them to them falling in love, according to Argentina's Para Ti.

Roccuzzo has a bachelor’s degree in humanities and social sciences from the National University of Rosario, according to Vanity Fair España. She started postgraduate studies in dentistry, though reportedly decided not to finish in order to relocate closer to be with Messi.

First came baby, then came marriage. The couple had two sons together before getting married in June 2017. Roccuzzo gave birth to their third son a year later. Dubbed the “wedding of the century,” Messi and Roccouzzo’s wedding was held at a casino in their hometown of Rosario and was attended by Messi’s teammates, as well as singer Shakira with her then partner Gerard Piqué.

In addition to a modeling contract she has with designer Ricky Sarkany, Roccuzzo is a businesswoman. Along with her friend Sofia Balbi, wife of soccer player Luis Suarez, Antonela opened a boutique in Barcelona for the Argentinean footwear brand Sarkany.

The mother of three has also teamed up with quite a few companies and fitness brands, including Stella McCartney and Adidas.