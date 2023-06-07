Soccer Superstar Lionel Messi Headed to David Beckham’s MLS Team Inter Miami

Getty Images

Lionel Messi is heading to the U.S.!

The coveted Argentine soccer star has reportedly signed with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham.

ESPN reports he told Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport, "I have made the decision that I am going to Miami. I still don't have it agreed upon 100% and a few things are needed, but well, we decided to continue my path there."

The 35-year-old continued, "After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

The MLS, however, tweeted, “We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer. Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League.”

Afterward, the league followed up with a post that read, “The [G.O.A.T.] is coming. Millions of MLS fans all over the world welcome you, Leo.”

Messi just won the World Cup as the captain of the Argentina national team, and also nabbed the best player award, the Golden Ball.

Earlier this week, there was talk he might sign with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, and French outlet FootMercato reported they were offering him $1.3 billion.

Other reports speculated he might return to Barcelona.

According to The Athletic, the MLS offered Lionel profit-sharing opportunities with Adidas and Apple TV+ as part of the deal.