Judge Dismisses $500K Dog Reward Lawsuit Against Lady Gaga

Getty Images

Lady Gaga has won a legal victory concerning the reward related to her stolen French bulldogs.

A judge in Los Angeles has ruled that the singer is under no obligation to pay the $500,000 reward she offered for the return of her dogs Koji and Gustavo — who were taken at gunpoint after a violent theft in which her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot.

According to court documents obtained by People, Jennifer McBride — an accomplice in the February 2021 robbery — filed a lawsuit in an effort to claim the reward money after returning the dogs to Lady Gaga.

In her complaint, McBride argued a breach of contract when the “A Star Is Born” actress failed to pay her, saying the reward was “unilateral,” meaning she had to pay it no matter the circumstances.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court order said McBride’s “involvement in the theft” makes her claim “legally insufficient in its entirety” and that she could not “profit from her participation in a crime.”