Celebrity News July 11, 2023
Judge Dismisses $500K Dog Reward Lawsuit Against Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga has won a legal victory concerning the reward related to her stolen French bulldogs.
A judge in Los Angeles has ruled that the singer is under no obligation to pay the $500,000 reward she offered for the return of her dogs Koji and Gustavo — who were taken at gunpoint after a violent theft in which her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot.
According to court documents obtained by People, Jennifer McBride — an accomplice in the February 2021 robbery — filed a lawsuit in an effort to claim the reward money after returning the dogs to Lady Gaga.
In her complaint, McBride argued a breach of contract when the “A Star Is Born” actress failed to pay her, saying the reward was “unilateral,” meaning she had to pay it no matter the circumstances.
A Los Angeles County Superior Court order said McBride’s “involvement in the theft” makes her claim “legally insufficient in its entirety” and that she could not “profit from her participation in a crime.”
McBride is one of five people who faced criminal charges over the incident. She was indicted and pleaded no contest to charges of obtaining stolen property. She was sentenced to two years’ probation.