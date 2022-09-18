Lady Gaga's Final Chromatica Show Ends Abruptly: Watch Her Tearful Explanation

Instagram

"I feel like enough tonight, even though I didn't get to finish," Lady Gaga said through tears in an Instagram video posted early Sunday after the abrupt mid-concert cancellation of her very last Chromatica Ball concert stop. "I really feel like enough. So, thank you for giving me that."

The last show of the tour, which was ending in Miami, began a few minutes early to try to beat incoming bad weather, but at some point, the decision was made that the rain and the presence of lightning meant she had to call it quits halfway through.

Though she did make it through many of her hits, including "Born This Way," "Telephone," and "Shallow," a hastily announced intermission turned into a plea for fans to leave and take shelter.

According to The Miami Times, referencing her "Chromatica" album hit "Rain on Me," she said, "When I wrote the lyrics — when I said, 'I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive' — it's because I care about life now in a way that I didn't for a long time."

With that, dejected fans filed out of Hard Rock Stadium. It was crushing for many, especially considering the tour had been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns for two full years.

In her teary video, "I've always wanted to be, like, that hardcore bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving, and I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience, or any member of my crew, my band, my dancers."

"I'm sorry that we didn't get to do the epic performance of 'Rain on Me' in the rain," she admitted, clutching a bouquet of plastic flowers she said a fan tossed her after the cancellation, promising to "cherish them forever."

"I am healthy, and it's a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well," she wrapped up.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gaga also posted a written statement alongside a close-up of her heavily made-up face streaked with tears, flowers still in hand. She wrote: "I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did. Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive”—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends. Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters.

#thechromaticaball."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.