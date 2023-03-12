Award Shows March 12, 2023
Watch Lady Gaga Rush to Falling Photographer’s Aid at Oscars 2023
On Sunday, Lady Gaga immediately rushed to the aid of a photographer who tripped at the 2023 Oscars.
As Gaga was walking the red carpet, a photographer walked by and lost his balance.
Without hesitation, Lady Gaga walked back to the photographer, seemingly making sure he was fine.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Hours later, Gaga took the stage at the Dolby Theatre, where she performed a stripped-down version of her song “Hold My Hand,” which is nominated for Best Original Song.
To compliment her intimate performance, Gaga opted to wear a black tee and ripped jeans. She appeared to go makeup-free, too!
Earlier today, news broke that Gaga would be attending the show to perform the song, which is featured on the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack.
Just days ago, showrunner Glenn Weiss stated definitively that Gaga would not be on hand, saying, “We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth… It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show."’
Gaga is currently filming “Joker: Folie à Deux” with Joaquin Phoenix.