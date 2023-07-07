Taylor Swift Makes Subtle Change to 'Better Than Revenge' Lyric for 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Getty Images

Taylor Swift is known for writing lyrics about love, with many of her songs appearing to imitate the highs and lows of her relationships. The singer has even admitted to ex-boyfriends responding to her music.

On her latest re-recorded album, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Swift made a small, yet noticeable, change to an infamous lyric from her breakup song “Better Than Revenge.”

In the 2010 release of the song, Taylor sings, "She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress." In the new version, the Grammy winner sings, "He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches."

It’s been widely speculated that Taylor wrote “Better Than Revenge” about her split with Joe Jonas and his relationship that followed with Camilla Belle. Taylor never confirmed this herself, though she did admit Jonas broke up with her in a 25-second phone call.

Joe and Taylor dated for a few months back in 2008, with Joe being the inspiration behind her hit song “Forever & Always.”

While their love story may not have been forever, there seems to no longer be bad blood between the former couple.