Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Break Up (Report)

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy have reportedly shaken it off romantically.

TMZ reports the singers have broken up. A friend “close to the situation” tells the outlet Taylor is “single” again. It’s unclear why the two have called it quits.

Taylor and Matty seemed to be inseparable last month, and were spotted out on the town in NYC a handful of times. Matty has not shied away from publicly showing his support for Taylor, attending all three of her Nashville concerts. He was also spotted hanging out with her dad at the Eras tour Philadelphia stop.

The last time they were seen together in public was on a May 25 dinner date.

Swift and Healy’s relationship came fresh off Taylor’s breakup with Joe Alwyn after six years together. While it’s not known exactly when the musicians began dating, hints that things may not have been “all too well” between the two came over the weekend at The 1975’s Denmark show, where Matty was spotted kissing a security guard.

The singer has a history of locking lips with random people at his shows, though had said he was putting a stop to that during a January concert Taylor attended.

Meanwhile, Taylor made headlines this weekend when she accidentally ate a bug onstage!

During a Chicago tour stop Sunday, Taylor confessed to fans she “swallowed a bug.”

Videos from the concert show the singer-songwriter turning around to cover her mouth and cough while in the midst of introducing her band’s newest member, pianist Karina DePiano. "I just swallowed a bug. I'm so sorry," Taylor told fans.

"It's totally fine. It's just stupid," the Grammy winner said before attempting to spit out the bug. "Delicious,” she joked.

"Is there any chance none of you saw that?" she added.

“It's fine. I swallowed it,” Taylor told the crowd while laughing as she continued to cough.

"This is going to happen again tonight. There's so many bugs. There's 1,000s of them. Anyway, this has been fun."