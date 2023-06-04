Taylor Swift Champions LGBTQ+ Rights in Pride Month Chicago Show

Getty Images

Taylor Swift stood up for LGBTQ+ rights Friday during her sold-out Eras tour show in Chicago, promising her shows a "safe, celebratory place" for one and all.

After performing the queer anthem "You Need to Calm Down," Swift told fans, “I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community."

“We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain... Right now and in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities,” she went on.

She then pointed out that she often posts when election day is approaching, encouraging audience members to ask themselves of candidates, "Are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?"

In a time when businesses like Bud Light and Target had endured anti-LGBTQ+ backlash for teaming up with queer influencers or for selling Pride-themed merch, Swift did not mince words, ending by wishing everyone, "Happy Pride Month!"