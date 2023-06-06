Taylor Swift Gets Emotional Onstage Amid Matty Healy Breakup

Getty Images

Things may not be “all too well” for Taylor Swift amid her split with Matty Healy.

The singer-songwriter appeared emotional while performing her famous breakup ballads at her concert Sunday night — and fans noticed.

Taylor looked “on the verge of crying,” one fan tweeted from the Chicago show. “Someone tell her she doesn’t have to do it to herself if she’s not ready.”

“Wondering if I dodged a bullet, or just lost the love of my life?” Taylor sang with a trembling voice while playing her piano.

Another fan in the crowd at Soldier Field captioned their video of Taylor raw performance: “She looks so sad. I wanna give her a hug.”

“I was there and seeing her this emotional almost made cry,” wrote one Twitter user.

Taylor and Matty were first romantically linked in May and appeared to have a whirlwind romance. Though they never confirmed their relationship, the two were spotted out together several times last month, including seen engaging in some PDA. Matty also attended a handful of Taylor’s Eras tour shows.

At her Boston show last month, Taylor told the crowd that she’s “never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life, ever.”