Dominic Fike Talks Split from GF Hunter Schafer and Codependency Struggles

Getty Images

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer have broken up.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Fike said he is “done being in relationships right now” after dealing with codependency issues.

After Lowe told the “Euphoria” actor that love shouldn’t come from a need for another person, Fike said, “That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic, and it is often the cause of the end of my relationship.”

The “Euphoria” co-stars’ split was first reported in a Los Angeles Times profile of Fike published Thursday.

The actor told the outlet that he is a “relationship person” and enjoys “being able to tell somebody everything.”

He shared though that while “casual sex is easier,” it’s not for him.

“But I hate that s---. You shouldn’t f--- anyone that you wouldn’t want to be with,” he said. “I went through a period when I didn’t feel that way, and I overdid it. Super-healthy sex life. But now I’m trying to be abstinent, which is really nice.”

Dominic and Hunter’s breakup comes more than a year after they publicly confirmed their relationship when Fike posted a photo of the couple kissing.

The actors met on the set of “Euphoria.”

“In those moments, your relationship is accelerated. Because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time,” Fike told GQ in May 2022.