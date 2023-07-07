Danielle Jonas Sometimes Feels ‘Less Than’ Sisters-in-Law Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner

Getty Images

Danielle Jonas says she struggles with husband Kevin Jonas’ fame at times.

Danielle, 36, who has been married to Kevin, 35, since the end of 2009, admitted to having a “love-hate” relationship with her husband’s celebrity status. During an episode of the “LadyGang” podcast, Danielle revealed how being married to someone in the public eye and the pressure that comes with that has impacted how she sees herself in comparison to her famous sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, the wives of Joe and Nick Jonas.

"I feel like I am torn," Danielle said on the podcast. “Finding, like, my place in it, because the two boys married somebody who, they're actresses, they're out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I'm Danielle, you know, and it's hard."

"It's also that like, I'm, out there celebrity-wise because I've married you," she added. "And that's where it's like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name, too.' So that it feels, I don't know… more than, or like, the other girls. ‘Cause then when I'm with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It's weird."

Danielle, who was the first “Jonas wife” to come into the picture, has two daughters with Kevin — Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6.

The couple showcased the early years of their relationship and Danielle’s introduction into the Jonas clan on E!’s “Married to Jonas” from 2012-2013.

Kevin, who appeared on the podcast with Danielle, echoed his wife’s sentiments of comparison, saying he feels them with his two brothers and bandmates.

"I think everyone's listening [and] they're like, 'No, not even close, what are you talking about?!' But [I]? feel that way, too. Nick and Joe, right? Like, solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It's like everyone has to find their place… No matter the situation, right?”