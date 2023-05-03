Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas’ Hilarious ‘Love Again’ Cameo (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Priyanka Chopra wowed in a denim Nina Ricci couture gown at the NYC premiere of her new rom-com “Love Again.”

Priyanka gushed over her hubby Nick Jonas’ “hilarious” cameo in the movie.

She commented, “It was really a test of my acting skills to have a bad date with Nick.”

Priyanka noted that their actual first date was not bad, saying, “Oh, no, my first was far from it.”

Chopra admitted it was hard not to laugh while filming their awkward date scene. She said, “I laughed. I mean, there were takes where the crew laughed out loud and we had to redo it, but it was just so funny to see us in this really awkward situation.”

Nick wasn’t the only one to make a cameo: Céline Dion is in the movie too.

Priyanka commented, “I think she was just such a sport. She really believes in the project. She’s given us five original songs. Like, we haven’t had original Céline music for such a long time. She’s an EP on the project, she’s acting in it, you know, and she’s just so lovely and hilariously funny. If you’re not a Céline fan or you don’t know who she is, you probably live under a rock, but you won’t be able to help yourself. She’s just magical.”

Her night at the Met Gala with Nick was also magical except “there was no bread this time.” She went on, “I love a good bread with my dinner, so that was a little bit of a complaint I had, ‘Where are the bread rolls on my table?’”

Chopra got ready for the Met Gala with their daughter Malti Marie. She dished, “Yeah, it’s always a family affair with us. It’s like my mother, my daughter, my dog, my family — like, everyone’s around. It just, like, you know, takes such a long time to get dressed for the Met, it’s like four hours to keep yourself entertained.”