Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is Impressed by Baddie ‘Citadel’ Role! (Exclusive)

Courtesy of Prime Video

On Tuesday night, Priyanka Chopra stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of her new show “Citadel.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Priyanka, who dished on how much fun it was creating a female “Bond-esque” character — and said she thinks hubby Nick Jonas is impressed!

Of her role, Priyanka shared, “I met with Jennifer Salke, who’s the head of Amazon Studios. She wanted to create a female Bond character, a spy duo, and an international show that connected multiple territories together, and I thought the idea and the ambition of that had never been achieved in film or TV so I was like, ‘Whatever the story, I want to do it.’”

She emphasized, “Men have enjoyed the monopoly for a long time… It was really fun to be able to have a character that had agency in everything that she did.”

Is Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas impressed? She answered, “You should ask him that question… I think so.”

Nick was unable to join Priyanka for the premiere, since he was performing a show in Los Angeles. She noted, “I get to go to his show to be with 50 million other people.”

Priyanka also raved about her “Citadel” co-star Richard Madden, saying, “I think he is a very prepared actor… He’s so charismatic, beautiful to look at… Richard doesn’t have a bad angle, but more than anything, I think what makes him special is between action and cut, he knows his job and he shows up to do it.”

She added, “That’s amazing to have in a dancing partner.”